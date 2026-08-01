UAE Attorney-General hosts government delegation to review Public Prosecution's role in criminal justice, digital transformation

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Counsellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General of the UAE, has hosted senior government officials at the UAE Public Prosecution headquarters in Abu Dhabi to review the authority's role in the criminal justice system, showcase its digital transformation initiatives, and explore opportunities for institutional cooperation and knowledge exchange.

Among those attending were Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the Cabinet; Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat; Mohamed Rashid bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Knowledge Exchange; Ahmed Al Neyadi, Director-General of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat; together with a number of senior government officials, members of the judiciary and leaders of the UAE Public Prosecution.

Members of the Public Prosecution delivered a presentation outlining the authority's responsibilities within the criminal justice system, including its role in initiating and conducting criminal proceedings and representing the public interest, thereby reinforcing the rule of law and safeguarding rights and freedoms.

Participants were also briefed on the Public Prosecution's digital transformation experience and the progress achieved in digitising judicial procedures and developing digital systems and platforms, which have enhanced operational efficiency, accelerated case processing, and improved the quality of data and services.

The Public Prosecution also presented its artificial intelligence strategy, including the "Virtual Prosecutor Assistant", designed to support legal research and the analysis and summarisation of cases, and the "Bayan Smart Translation Centre", which provides instant translation of documents related to investigations and judicial proceedings.

The presentation also highlighted plans to expand the use of Agentic AI and advanced analytics in line with the UAE Government's AI adoption strategy.

These efforts are intended to enhance productivity, accelerate procedures, and improve the quality of decisions and services within a secure and sovereign digital environment, while emphasising that judicial authority, final decision-making and legal responsibility remain exclusively with human officials.

The meeting concluded with participants reaffirming the importance of continued cooperation and knowledge exchange to strengthen government integration and advance the use of AI across government operations, in line with the UAE's vision for the future.