Burjeel opens Al Ain’s first integrated Urgent Care Centre at day surgery facility

AL AIN, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings has opened Al Ain’s first integrated Urgent Care Centre at Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Dhahir. The facility includes a 24-hour Urgent Care Centre offering walk-in treatment for adults and children with urgent but non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

The centre will serve residents of Al Dhahir, Al Dhahir South, Mazyad, Um Ghafah, Al Noud, and neighbouring areas.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Hashima Al Afari, member of the Federal National Council; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Ghuwaya Al Neyadi‏, Senior Vice President of National Identity, Wellbeing, and CSR at the ADNOC Group; Mariam Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions; Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors of Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Aysha Almahri, CEO - Al Ain Region, Burjeel Holdings; and a number of officials and representatives from relevant entities.

During the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi met with young Emiratis and discussed empowering national talent, developing future leaders, supporting career development and strengthening the healthcare workforce.

Serving more than 80,000 residents across Al Dhahir and surrounding communities, the facility provides 24/7 urgent care, advanced diagnostics, and specialist support closer to home. Established in response to growing local demand, it will reduce the need for families to travel long distances for care and help prevent avoidable visits to hospital emergency departments.

The facility bridges the gap between primary care clinics and emergency departments. Patients can access medical evaluation, diagnostic services, treatment, observation, and follow-up referrals during the same visit.

“The opening of the Urgent Care Centre is an important step in improving access for families in Al Dhahir and neighbouring communities. It reflects our focus on designing healthcare services around local needs, supporting earlier intervention, and connecting patients to the right level of care across Burjeel’s network,” said Dr. Aysha Almahri.