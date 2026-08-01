UAE leaders congratulate President of Kyrgyzstan on 30 years of diplomatic ties

ABU DHABI, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and the friendly Kyrgyz Republic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Kyrgyzstan.