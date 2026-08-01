Sharjah scout concludes 'Our Children and Summer' camp

SHARJAH, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 Sharjah Summer Recreational Scout Camp, held throughout July under the theme “Our Children and Summer”, has officially concluded with a closing ceremony at the Sharjah Scout Mission’s headquarters in Al Badea.

The month-long programme offered an integrated educational and recreational experience designed to help children make productive use of their summer holiday while developing life skills, teamwork and self-reliance.

Participants took part in a variety of scouting, sporting, artistic and recreational activities, alongside workshops on artificial intelligence, robotics and Emirati heritage, as well as field visits that combined practical learning with hands-on experience.

Nasser Obaid Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Scout Association, International Commissioner, Chairman of the Sharjah Scout Mission, and patron of the summer programme, said the camp reflected the Sharjah Scouts’ commitment to delivering a high-quality summer experience that combines enjoyment, education and character development.

He added that the variety of activities helped participants develop practical, creative and leadership skills, reinforced scouting values and prepared them for the future.