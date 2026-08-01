Dubai Police graduates 286 students from Hatta summer programme

DUBAI, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has graduated 286 students from its Summer Student Programme in Hatta, reaffirming its commitment to developing young people through initiatives that promote national identity, leadership, discipline and community responsibility.

Organised by the Hemaya International Centre at the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, the programme was held under the theme "Our Summer... Safety, Happiness, Innovation and Leadership" in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), several government entities, and Dubai Police general departments and police stations.

The ceremony, held at Hamdan bin Rashid Stadium in Hatta Club, was attended by Major General Hareb Mohammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander in Chief for Criminal Affairs; Major General Ahmad Zaal Bin Krishan Almheiri, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs; assistant commanders in chief, directors of general departments and police stations, senior officers and parents.

Al Shamsi affirmed Dubai Police’s continued commitment to organising summer programmes and activities that enable students to make productive use of their school holidays while developing their personal and leadership skills.

He described students as the nation’s greatest asset and the foundation of its future, noting that such programmes strengthen national identity, respect for laws and regulations, loyalty to the nation’s leadership and a spirit of service.

Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, said the Hemaya International Centre continues to deliver a wide range of awareness, educational and training initiatives for all segments of society, with the Summer Student Programme remaining one of its flagship projects.

Brigadier Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Hatta Police Station, said this year’s summer programme brought together 286 students from seven nationalities, who participated in a comprehensive schedule of military and sports training designed to strengthen discipline, teamwork and personal development.

He added that the programme included 11 educational lectures, was delivered by 19 specialised work teams, supported by 13 volunteers, and featured five dedicated training courses covering a range of practical and developmental skills.

The ceremony concluded with military displays by the students, including a formation spelling out "Proud of UAE", followed by performances by the Riot Control Unit, the Cycling Team, the Mounted Unit and the K9 Unit.