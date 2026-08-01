UAE Youth Kickboxing Championship opens with strong participation

ABU DHABI, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Youth Kickboxing Championship opened on Friday at Mubadala Dome at Al Jazira Club in Abu Dhabi, organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation.

The championship has attracted 607 male and female athletes representing 51 clubs, competing across 96 weight categories in four kickboxing disciplines.

Fahad Al Abdouli, Director of Sports Activities at the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, said the level of participation reflects the continued growth of kickboxing in the UAE and the federation's commitment to providing a competitive environment that helps young athletes develop their skills.

Competitions will continue on Sunday, the final day of the championship, which will feature the participation of 40 athletes of determination in cooperation with Special Olympics UAE as part of the federation's ongoing inclusion initiatives.

Al Abdouli said the participation of athletes of determination reflects the federation's commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity through sport and strengthening its partnership with Special Olympics UAE.

The championship will conclude on Sunday with the crowning of the winning champions across the various categories.