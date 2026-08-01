Kuwait condemns continued Iranian attacks targeting vital facilities

KUWAIT, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait strongly condemned and denounced the continued "heinous Iranian aggression" against its territory, following attacks that targeted several vital installations, including a government facility in northern Kuwait and civilian vehicles belonging to a private company on Boubyan Island using hostile drones.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as a flagrant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and stability, and a grave breach of international law, the United Nations Charter, the principles of good neighbourliness, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

The ministry stressed that the continuation of these attacks reflects an insistence on pursuing a hostile approach that undermines regional security and stability and further escalates tensions.

It reaffirmed that Kuwait retains its inherent and legitimate right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, protect its security, interests, resources, and the safety of citizens and residents on its territory.