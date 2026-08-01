Sharjah Old Cars Club concludes ‘A Holiday Reimagined 2026’ programme

SHARJAH, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Old Cars Club (SOCC) has successfully concluded its “A Holiday Reimagined 2026” summer programme, after attracting 149 participants and delivering a range of educational, recreational and community activities.

The closing ceremony took place at the Sharjah Classic Cars Museum headquarters, attended by Dr Ali Ahmed Abu Al Zoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Classic Cars Club, and representatives from government and private-sector entities.

The programme, organised under the guidance of the Sharjah Sports Council and the club's Board of Directors, aimed to help young people make productive use of the summer break by developing skills, strengthening national identity and encouraging experiential learning.

A total of 149 participants, including 93 juniors and 56 youths, took part in 60 cultural, recreational, sporting, creative and awareness programmes, as well as 14 specialised workshops, competitions, challenges and field trips.

The initiative was supported by 36 government, private and community organisations, 15 sponsors and five collaborating entities that delivered specialised activities and educational experiences.

Fifteen volunteers contributed a total of 1,920 hours to organising and delivering the programme, supporting the club's efforts to promote teamwork and volunteerism.

Ahmed Saif bin Handhal, Director of the Sharjah Classic Cars Museum and Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Sharjah Summer Sports Programme, said the results reflected the efforts of the organising team and the support of the club's Board of Directors in delivering a programme that combined education with recreation.

He said the programme's success was made possible through the contributions of organisers, volunteers, partner organisations, sponsors and parents, adding that positive feedback from participants and their families would help shape future editions.

The club also conducted 205 evaluation surveys involving parents, participants, partner organisations and sponsors to assess satisfaction levels and identify areas for further improvement.

The programme concluded with the club reaffirming its commitment to expanding and enhancing its summer initiatives while building on this year's results.