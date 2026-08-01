GCC Secretary-General condemns Iranian attacks on civilian facilities in Kuwait

RIYADH, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian attacks targeting a government facility and civilian vehicles belonging to a private company on Boubyan Island in Kuwait.

In a statement, Albudaiwi said, "These sinful Iranian attacks represent a continuation of Iran's hostile approach to destabilising security and stability in the region."

"They constitute a blatant assault, a flagrant violation of the State of Kuwait's sovereignty, a direct threat to its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents, as well as a grave violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter," he said.

Albudaiwi reaffirmed the GCC's full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures the country takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.