Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre set to participate in COSPAR 2026 in Italy

DUBAI, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is all set to participate in the 46th Scientific Assembly of the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR 2026), taking place in Florence, Italy, from 1 to 9 August 2026.

COSPAR 2026 will bring together scientists, researchers, engineers, space agencies, academic institutions and industry leaders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in space science, planetary research, space weather, Earth observation, climate studies and related fields.

During the event, MBRSC will present key highlights from the UAE’s space journey, including items that travelled to space during Zayed Ambition 1 and Zayed Ambition 2, offering visitors a closer look at the milestones achieved through the UAE Astronaut Programme.

The Centre will also showcase the scientific foundations of the Emirates Lunar Mission, along with the ongoing development of Rashid Rover 2, and the scientific achievements of the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe”, reflecting the UAE’s expanding capabilities in planetary science and space exploration.

As part of its participation, MBRSC’s team will also attend technical sessions and engage with the COSPAR technical programme. These engagements will support knowledge exchange, contribute to scientific discussions and enable closer collaboration with the international research community.

Through its presence in Florence, MBRSC will also introduce visitors and participating delegations to Dubai as the upcoming host city for COSPAR 2028. The interactive visitor experience will include the Dubai Scent Wall, Dubai Immersive Experience and Cultural F&B Experience, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with Dubai through sensory, cultural and experiential elements.

The UAE will host COSPAR 2028, the 47th Scientific Assembly of the Committee on Space Research, marking the first time the event will be held in the Arab world. The event is expected to bring together more than 3,000 researchers, experts and scientists, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global destination for major scientific and space-related events.