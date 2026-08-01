UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ukraine

KYIV, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Matar Al-Khayli presented his credentials as Ambassador of the UAE to Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, during an official ceremony held in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Al-Khayli conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahya, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Zelenskyy, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Ukraine.

For his part, President Zelenskyy conveyed his greetings to UAE leaders, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

President Zelenskyy wished Al-Khayli success in his duties to strengthen bilateral relations and reaffirmed his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission.

For his part, Al-Khayli expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Ukraine, reaffirming his commitment to reinforcing bilateral relations across various fields which would contribute to advancing cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Ukraine, and ways to further develop them to serve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.