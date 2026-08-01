SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites

WASHINGTON, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceX has sent another batch of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

The compant said a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 of the broadband spacecraft lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday (July 31) at 11:08 p.m. EDT (8:08 p.m. local time; 0308 GMT on Aug. 1).

The 24 Starlink satellites were deployed into low Earth orbit (LEO) 61.5 minutes after liftoff as planned, SpaceX confirmed via X.

They're joining more than 10,800 other spacecraft in the Starlink megaconstellation, by far the largest satellite network ever assembled.