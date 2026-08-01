BAGHDAD, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Iraq and Türkiye signed a one-year agreement today to transport and load Iraqi crude oil via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline to the port of Ceyhan, at a minimum rate of 750,000 barrels per day.

Ministry of Oil spokesman Salim al-Rikabi told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that: "the agreement represents a prelude to a comprehensive agreement aimed at raising export capacity to more than one million barrels per day, after the completion of the (Basra - Haditha - Kirkuk - Ceyhan) pipeline.

“Today, Iraq and Türkiye achieved an important strategic milestone to ensure the uninterrupted flow of our oil exports and strengthen economic cooperation,” said Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on X.

“Iraqi and Turkish companies will begin implementing the agreement, while the two governments will move forward, through a carefully planned process, to finalize a comprehensive framework agreement covering the oil, electricity, and water resources sectors, along with other areas of cooperation that advance our shared interests and support development and stability,” underscored Al-Zaidi.