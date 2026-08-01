UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, conveys condolences over victims of passenger bus accident

ABU DHABI, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of South Africa over the victims of a passenger bus accident in the Free State province, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Republic of South Africa and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.