Jordan's King, UK PM discuss latest regional developments

AMMAN, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan received a phone call from United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Saturday, during which they discussed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and the UK, as well as the latest regional developments.

Jordan News Agency (Petra) said the King called for stepping up international efforts to restore stability in the region, affirming that Jordan will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.

His Majesty also underscored the need to end Israel’s dangerous escalations against Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.