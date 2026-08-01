UAE and Ukrainian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from President of Ukraine His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the two leaders discussed strengthening cooperation across various fields in support of mutual interests under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

His Highness and His Excellency Zelenskyy also reviewed the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis and its humanitarian implications.

His Excellency Zelenskyy thanked His Highness for the UAE's continued diplomatic efforts to facilitate prisoner exchanges between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, as well as its sustained focus on addressing the humanitarian aspects of the crisis.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of joint interest and underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to advance regional and global peace, security, and stability in support of the wellbeing and development of peoples around the world.