Hatta Mountain Conservation Reserve showcases unique biodiversity, sustainable environmental protection efforts

DUBAI, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai is home to an integrated network of nature reserves that form a cornerstone of the emirate's environmental system, spanning diverse ecosystems including marine coasts, wetlands, deserts and mountains.

Established as part of a vision centred on protecting natural resources and promoting sustainability, Hatta Mountain Conservation Reserve stands out as one of Dubai's most prominent protected areas thanks to its rich biodiversity and unique ecological characteristics.

The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority oversees the emirate's nature reserves, developing plans for their management and protection in line with Dubai's commitment to balancing sustainable development with environmental conservation and reinforcing its position as a global model for safeguarding natural resources.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director-General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, said that what distinguishes Hatta Mountain Conservation Reserve within Dubai's network of protected areas is the rare convergence of rugged mountain ecosystems and freshwater habitats in a single location.

He said the reserve offers visitors the opportunity to engage directly with nature, enhancing environmental awareness and fostering a shared responsibility for its protection.

He explained that this vision is reflected in the reserve, which covers 21.56 square kilometres in the far south-eastern part of Dubai. The reserve features mountainous terrain and freshwater wadis, making it home to a wide range of plant and animal species. In 2019, it gained international recognition through its designation as a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention, becoming the third site in Dubai to receive this status after Jebel Ali and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

Biodiversity indicators highlight the reserve's remarkable natural richness, hosting around 19 % of all plant species recorded in the UAE, 79 % of dragonfly species, 27 % of bird species, 44 % of mammal species, and 30 % of reptile and amphibian species documented nationwide.

The reserve is home to 128 bird species, 27 mammal species, 20 reptile species, 133 plant species, nine fish species, two amphibian species and 29 invertebrate species, underscoring its significance as one of the UAE's leading natural sites supporting biodiversity.

The Arabian tahr, which has been adopted as the reserve's emblem, is the flagship species of Hatta Mountain Conservation Reserve. Hatta is the only habitat for this species within the Emirate of Dubai. The reserve also provides sanctuary to a number of globally endangered species, including the Arabian tahr and the Egyptian vulture, further enhancing its importance at both the national and international levels.

The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority continues to implement an integrated framework of initiatives aimed at protecting Hatta Mountain Conservation Reserve. These include conserving freshwater ecosystems and mountain habitats, preserving local biodiversity, and managing wadis as ecological corridors that connect natural habitats and support the long-term sustainability of diverse species.