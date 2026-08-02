Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Supervisory Committee for Initiatives under ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’

DUBAI, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has approved the formation of the Supervisory Committee for Initiatives under the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’. The Committee will be chaired by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai.

The formation of the Committee supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and advances Dubai’s commitment to building an integrated and sustainable social framework that places families at the heart of development, enhances their wellbeing and stability, and enables them to contribute to the emirate’s future.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the Emirati family is the cornerstone of a stable and prosperous society, and that supporting and empowering families is a direct investment in Dubai’s future and sustainable development.

His Highness added, “Dubai continues to develop an integrated social framework that places people at the heart of its priorities and provides families with the support they need to thrive and contribute actively to the development journey, enhancing their quality of life.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan stated, “The formation of the Supervisory Committee for Initiatives under the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ reflects Dubai’s approach to aligning government efforts around shared development priorities. This will enhance the efficiency of the emirate’s social framework and its ability to respond to current and future needs. Our goal is to establish Dubai as a global model for quality of life and social development, centred on people and founded on strong families.”

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid said the Committee provides an integrated institutional framework for governing government efforts and developing initiatives and services for families. It will also strengthen collaboration and enhance responsiveness to families’ needs and aspirations.

She said, “The Committee will oversee the implementation of initiatives under the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ through a collaborative framework built on integrated roles, clearly defined responsibilities, impact measurement and effective coordination among the entities concerned. This will support the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and help strengthen family stability across Dubai.”

She added, “Our focus will be on translating social priorities into initiatives and services that deliver a tangible and lasting impact on families. By harnessing data, developing proactive policies and strengthening integration across government, we aim to meet families’ aspirations and enhance their ability to navigate future changes.”

The formation of the Committee reflects the Dubai Government’s commitment to advancing a progressive social framework based on effective government collaboration, proactive planning and impact measurement. The framework seeks to provide families with a supportive environment in which they can enjoy stability and thrive.

It also reflects Dubai’s belief that sustainable development begins with the family, and that strengthening family cohesion and quality of life is fundamental to building a more connected, future-ready society and reinforcing Dubai’s position among the world’s best cities in which to live, work and raise a family.

Chaired by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, the Committee includes Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, as Vice Chairman.

Members include Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai; Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; Omar Bushahab, Director-General of the Dubai Land Department; Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department; and Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The formation of the Committee reflects the leadership’s commitment to strengthening the stability and wellbeing of Emirati families. It also highlights the integrated approach adopted by Dubai Government entities to advance the emirate’s social priorities.

The Committee will oversee initiatives implemented under the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’, verify their progress against approved objectives and plans, and coordinate the efforts of relevant Dubai Government entities to enhance the integration and efficiency of initiatives and services.

It will also submit proposals and recommendations on initiatives and policies aimed at strengthening the stability and quality of life of Emirati families to the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs for approval. In addition, it will monitor performance indicators, assess the impact of the initiatives and submit periodic reports.

The Committee’s mandate also includes proposing plans and programmes that support family priorities, establishing specialised working groups when required, strengthening alignment between government policies and initiatives, and linking their outcomes to the Dubai Government’s strategic priorities and the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.