Bahrain strengthens intellectual property system with Locarno accession

GENEVA, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahrain has deposited its instrument of accession to the Locarno Agreement Establishing an International Classification for Industrial Designs with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva, in a move aimed at strengthening its intellectual property system and aligning its legislation with international best practices.

The instrument of accession was deposited at WIPO headquarters in the presence of Ambassador Abdulla Abdullatif Abdulla, Bahrain's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva.

According to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Locarno Agreement establishes a unified international classification system for industrial designs, facilitating registration procedures, enhancing the efficiency of design protection systems and supporting international cooperation in the field.

The accession underscores Bahrain's continued commitment to fostering an environment that supports innovation and creativity, strengthening its position as an attractive investment destination, in line with its future vision and sustainable economic development goals. The Kingdom also reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to a more effective international intellectual property system that promotes innovation and protects intellectual property rights.