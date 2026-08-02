Federal Tax Authority, Dubai Police seize 3.5 million non-compliant excise goods packages

DUBAI, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) announced that inspection campaigns carried out in cooperation with the General Department of Criminal Investigation of Dubai Police during the first half of 2026 resulted in the seizure of 3,587,315 non-compliant packages of excise goods and the issuance of 59 seizure reports against several establishments and individuals. The campaigns formed part of the two entities’ joint efforts to enhance tax compliance and combat tax evasion. The total tax dues and penalties associated with the seized goods amounted to AED 82,064,198.

A joint meeting was held at the FTA’s premises in Dubai, attended by Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director-General of the FTA; Sara Al Habshi, Executive Director of the Tax Compliance Sector at the FTA; and representatives from the Authority. Also in attendance were Colonel Dr. Saud Mohammed Al Khalidi, Assistant Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Specialised Crimes Affairs, and officials from Dubai Police General Headquarters.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed the results of the inspection campaigns, their joint efforts, and performance indicators for inspection and monitoring activities resulting from their cooperation during the first half of the year. Attendees were also briefed on the latest developments in the joint efforts between the FTA and Dubai Police to combat tax evasion and identify administrative violations.

Abdulaziz Al Mulla affirmed that the strategic partnership with Dubai Police is one of the key pillars supporting the efficiency of the Authority’s tax control system. He praised the role of the joint teams in carrying out inspection campaigns and the results achieved in combating tax evasion and apprehending violators, thereby supporting compliance with tax legislation, preserving the competitiveness of the UAE’s business environment, and protecting legitimate businesses and companies.

He explained that cooperation between the FTA and Dubai Police, supported by the exchange of expertise and the use of modern technology in monitoring and inspection activities, contributes to improving the efficiency of oversight operations, strengthening the ability to detect violations, and taking legal action against perpetrators.

Sara Al Habshi, Executive Director of the Tax Compliance Sector, affirmed that the Authority’s efforts to combat tax evasion are not limited to conducting monitoring and inspection campaigns, but also extend to strengthening community partnerships through the Raqeeb platform, which is dedicated to reporting cases of tax evasion.

The platform enables members of the public to contribute to supporting regulatory efforts aimed at protecting markets and public funds from tax evasion activities.

She added that the Authority is intensifying its monitoring efforts to ensure that all taxable persons comply with tax legislation and procedures across their various transactions. These efforts contribute to protecting consumers from the circulation of taxable products that do not meet the approved quality standards of the UAE market.

Both entities reaffirmed their continued cooperation in conducting monitoring and inspection campaigns and intensifying efforts to detect excise goods for which tax has not been paid. They will also continue to monitor taxable persons’ compliance with tax legislation and procedures across all transactions.

These efforts contribute to raising tax compliance levels, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of monitoring and inspection activities, and leveraging the capabilities and expertise of both entities to support the sustainability of the UAE tax system.