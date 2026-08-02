Dubai Future Foundation, Oxa launch Autonomous Logistics Future Lab

DUBAI, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), in partnership with global autonomous vehicle technology company Oxa, announced the launch of the Autonomous Logistics Future Lab in Dubai through a joint venture named SHIFFT.

The initiative aims to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation autonomous logistics solutions, reinforcing Dubai's position as one of the world's leading hubs for intelligent logistics services.

Launched under the Dubai Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Ecosystem, SHIFFT will serve as a platform for developing, testing and validating advanced autonomous logistics technologies, transforming emerging innovations into commercially deployable solutions while creating new opportunities to improve productivity, operational resilience and economic value across logistics sectors.

The joint venture will contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), including the goal of doubling Dubai's foreign trade by 2033. SHIFFT will integrate autonomous driving technologies into a fully integrated logistics platform combining autonomous operations with worksite data collection, analysis and operational intelligence, enabling end-to-end deployment across industrial environments.

The Lab's first phase will focus on developing and deploying autonomous vehicle solutions for ports and airports. The partners aim to launch the first commercial deployment in Dubai before the end of 2027.

Khalifa Al Qama, Chief of Dubai's RDI Ecosystem, overseen by Dubai Future Foundation, said, "Through this Lab, we aim to develop new intelligent logistics solutions that create economic opportunities while accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies and their practical applications. The initiative reflects Dubai's commitment to strengthening its position as a global hub for the future of logistics services by transforming promising technologies into real-world solutions that deliver tangible economic and operational impact."

Paul Newman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Oxa, said, "This joint venture with Dubai Future Foundation will accelerate the development and commercial deployment of Industrial Mobile Autonomy technologies, enabling new levels of efficiency, reliability and safety for operators of industrial vehicle fleets."

SHIFFT will utilise configurable autonomous driving software, cloud-based fleet management systems and specialised autonomy hardware designed to integrate seamlessly with existing industrial vehicles and equipment, enabling scalable deployment across logistics environments.

The Dubai RDI Ecosystem, established under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, provides the umbrella framework for Dubai's RDI initiatives. It supports government and private sector organisations in developing breakthrough ideas powered by advanced technologies while strengthening Dubai's position as a regional hub for research, innovation and future industries.