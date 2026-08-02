SP, Sharjah Sports Council launch crisis management programme

SHARJAH, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Police (SP), represented by the Department of Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management, organised a specialised knowledge programme in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council and sports clubs throughout the emirate.

The initiative forms part of Sharjah Police's efforts to strengthen institutional integration with its partners, unify efforts to enhance institutional performance, and maximise the effective use of available capabilities and resources across the Emirate of Sharjah.

Colonel Mohammed Majid Ghubar Al Shamsi, Director of the Department of Readiness and Resilience, said the programme reflects Sharjah Police's commitment to a proactive approach grounded in knowledge, joint planning, and effective partnerships. He noted that the initiative aims to enhance preparedness, improve coordination, and strengthen response capabilities for dealing with emergencies, crises, and disasters.

Colonel Al Shamsi praised the vital role of Sharjah's sports sector and its significant achievements, highlighting the diversity of its disciplines and programmes that serve different age groups and segments of society, thereby reinforcing its contribution to human development and the enhancement of physical and intellectual capabilities.

He explained that the programme includes a series of specialised knowledge workshops and field visits, conducted in cooperation with partner entities, to identify available capabilities and resources, draw on practical expertise, and strengthen on-the-ground coordination among relevant organisations. These efforts are expected to improve response times, enhance the efficiency of incident management, and ensure business continuity.

The programme also covers the concepts underpinning emergency, crisis, and disaster management, as well as the related organisational and practical frameworks. It includes presentations of successful case studies and practical experiences in emergency management, helping to transfer knowledge into institutional practices that can be applied across various sectors, while enhancing preparedness and contributing to the sustainability of Sharjah's security and safety system.