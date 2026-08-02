Five dead, 41 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire

JAKARTA, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- At least five people were killed and 41 others remain missing after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia's Madura Island on Sunday, according to the country's search and rescue agency.

The agency said the ferry was carrying 271 passengers and crew members, of whom 225 have been rescued. Search and rescue operations are continuing.

The ferry was travelling from Surabaya in East Java province to Makassar in South Sulawesi when the fire broke out on Sunday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.