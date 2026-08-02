Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority pavilion at Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival promotes national identity

ABU DHABI, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority pavilion at the Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival in Al Wathba is attracting large numbers of visitors through its hosting of one of the Maqythna summer camps, which comprise five specialised camps across different regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The camp offers an integrated educational and entertainment experience, combining opportunities to explore Emirati heritage with innovative interactive activities that help strengthen knowledge of the national heritage among participants of different age groups.

The camp will continue until 23rd August, 2026, welcoming visitors daily from 10:00 to 17:00, on an interactive journey highlighting Emirati identity and its authentic values through programmes and activities that blend the authenticity of heritage with modern presentation methods, strengthening younger generations' connection to the traditions and customs of Emirati society.

The camp features five main zones, each offering 14 daily sessions, for a total of 70 interactive sessions covering various aspects of Emirati heritage and culture.

The Majlis zone introduces visitors to the values of Emirati hospitality and majlis etiquette, while the Crafts zone provides a hands-on experience in traditional handicrafts and the skills passed down through generations.

The Fawayel zone takes participants on a journey to discover traditional Emirati cuisine and its preparation methods, while the Al Hadad Challenge zone offers an interactive digital experience inspired by elements of Emirati heritage, combining learning with entertainment and encouraging exploration and competition.

Visitors conclude their tour at the Meydan zone, which hosts traditional performing arts, heritage games and interactive competitions in an atmosphere that reflects the richness of the UAE's cultural heritage and highlights the role of the Maqythna camp in strengthening national identity and instilling heritage values among younger generations through engaging modern approaches.