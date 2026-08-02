Inaugural Al Wathba Dates festival opens tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural Al Wathba Dates festival will be held from 3rd to 9th August 2026 as part of the Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival will feature 18 competitions offering 240 prizes worth a total of AED5.677 million.

The authority announced the event’s details during a press conference held at the Al Ain Dates Festival (Rutab) in the presence of Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Festivals & Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, said the festival reflects the UAE leadership's commitment to supporting date palm cultivation and Emirati farmers, continuing the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in promoting agriculture and preserving the date palm's place in the country's heritage.

Al Mazrouei said the festival supports date palm growers, encourages higher-quality local production, promotes best agricultural practices and preserves the heritage associated with the date palm for future generations.

The festival will include 10 rutab beauty competitions.