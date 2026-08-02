ABU DHABI, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Programme for Medical Preparedness and Response, “Jaheziya”, has launched the National Readiness Accelerators Programme, “Accelerators”, in a first-of-its-kind initiative at the national level to establish a unified national system for specialised training in accordance with global best practices and standards, enhancing the readiness of frontline personnel and raising the efficiency of field and virtual response across government and private institutions in the country.

The programme embodies a national approach to establishing an environment that encourages innovation and creativity through a unified, integrated platform bringing together national leaders, leading international universities, specialised training centres and international advisory councils.

This will accelerate the exchange of expertise, address challenges, develop solutions and launch joint initiatives that enhance national readiness and improve the efficiency of national personnel and their ability to deal with various scenarios and risks.

Dr. Adel Al Shamri Al Ajami, Chief Executive Officer of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Chairman of the Emirates Doctors Initiative and Chairman of the UAE National “Jaheziya” Programme, said the training system covers basic, specialised and leadership strategic tracks, including command and control, business continuity, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive risk management, data and operations room management, and the management of major and mass-casualty incidents.

He said these programmes are mandatory for practising the profession and renewing the licences of frontline personnel in accordance with the applicable regulatory systems and regulations.

Professor Roberto Mugavero, President of the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, said the UAE has established a global model for investing in proactive readiness by providing a supportive environment for developing advanced training programmes linked to practical needs and enhancing the ability of national personnel to make decisions, work within integrated teams and respond efficiently to various scenarios and emergencies.

He added that the National Readiness Accelerators Programme, “Accelerators”, represents a strategic milestone in accelerating achievement, addressing challenges, developing human capital and preparing accredited leaders and trainers.

He said this contributes to building a sustainable national training system and qualifying licensed personnel capable of transferring expertise, consolidating a culture of readiness and emergency response, enhancing professional practices, and ensuring the continuity of vital operations and services, supporting the development of a safer and more stable society and keeping pace with the UAE’s aspirations for a future that is more prepared, resilient and ready.