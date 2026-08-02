Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait.

During the call, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to enhance security and stability in the Middle East.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest related to the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries, frameworks for joint cooperation, and ways to further strengthen them across various fields in a manner that supports the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.