Arab Podcast Programme concludes third edition with four specialised workshops

DUBAI, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has concluded the third edition of the ‘Arab Podcast Programme 2026’, following an intensive three-week training journey combining theoretical knowledge with practical application.

The programme was designed to enable participants to develop their ideas into professional podcast projects capable of competing effectively and reaching audiences across digital platforms.

The final week featured four specialised workshops delivered as part of the programme’s third phase, focusing on publishing and promotion, audience growth and podcast monetisation.

The sessions equipped participants with the knowledge and practical tools needed to take their projects beyond production and build a sustainable presence with long-term growth potential.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, expressed her appreciation to all partners who enriched the programme with their expertise and professional experience.

She said the programme seeks to draw on this expertise to equip a new generation of media professionals with the tools required to produce high-quality content.

She said, “In collaboration with our industry partners, we remain committed to delivering high-impact projects and initiatives that advance Arab media and enhance its competitiveness in line with the highest professional standards. By investing in young talent and providing platforms that support skills development, we seek to foster innovative Arabic content capable of achieving broad reach and meaningful impact.”

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the programme’s third edition offered participants an integrated learning experience that began with concept and identity development, progressed through technical production and execution, and concluded with publishing, promotion and sustainability strategies.

She said, “During the final week, we focused on providing participants with practical knowledge that will help them establish a distinct presence for their projects beyond the production stage. The sessions also enabled them to better understand how to reach audiences and generate sustainable returns.”

The workshop titled ‘Distribution and Growth Strategies Across Audio Streaming Platforms’, presented by Mohammed Ogaily, Chief Operating Officer at Anghami and OSN+, introduced participants to audio content publishing tools and distribution mechanisms across streaming platforms.

The session also explored how to develop strategies that expand audience reach and support the sustainable growth of podcasts.

Julia Ibrahim of Next Audio presented a workshop titled ‘Monetisation Strategies and Sustainable Podcast Revenue’, which examined key revenue models for audio content and approaches to developing long-term commercial partnerships and sponsorships.

The session offered insights into how podcast creators can transform their projects into scalable and sustainable ventures.

Abdulrahman Al Hazmi, Strategic Partnerships Lead for YouTube at Google, delivered a workshop titled ‘Fundamentals of Publishing Podcasts on YouTube’.

He highlighted key publishing practices, ways to improve content visibility and audience reach, and how YouTube’s features can be used to broaden the reach of podcast episodes and strengthen engagement with followers.

The third week concluded with a session titled ‘Reels: Creating Trends and Smart Promotion Tools’, presented by Sami Tabshouri, Head of Strategy and Marketing at blinx.

The workshop explored the role of short-form video in extending the reach of podcasts and demonstrated how long-form content can be transformed into engaging promotional material capable of reaching wider audiences across social media platforms.

Projects developed during the third edition of the ‘Arab Podcast Programme 2026’ will enter the final evaluation stage in August.

A panel of experts and specialists will review and assess the projects against the technical and creative standards covered during the programme.

Three winners will be announced and honoured at the official graduation ceremony, to be held during ‘Dubai PodFest 2026’ as part of the Arab Media Summit in September.