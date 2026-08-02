DMT, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority increase building area for Shuwaib National Housing Project

ABU DHABI, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Abu Dhabi Housing Authority have increased the maximum gross floor area permitted for construction within the Shuwaib National Housing Project to 900 square metres.

The move is intended to address the evolving needs of Emirati households in line with the Year of Family’s objectives.

The decision forms part of the department’s broader efforts to strengthen family wellbeing and is aligned with national priorities of promoting stability, social cohesion, and livability as essential components of sustainable development in the emirate.

It also provides beneficiary families with additional options to design and expand their homes according to present and future needs, while remaining compliant with applicable planning regulations, including privacy measures, and preserving the area’s overall urban identity.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Blooshi, Director-General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre at DMT, said, “The increase in floor area in the Shuwaib National Housing Project reflects our commitment to advancing a planning framework that responds to the aspirations of Emirati families and supports efforts to enhance their quality of life, in line with the Year of Family.”

He continued, “This initiative reaffirms DMT’s dedication to planning policies and guidelines that consider community needs, while supporting family stability and the delivery of integrated residential neighbourhoods designed to the highest levels of urban development, architectural design, and visual appeal.”

As part of its broader efforts, DMT is rolling out impactful programmes and initiatives that enhance everyday life in Abu Dhabi while strengthening the emirate’s social infrastructure as a key pillar of national development and progress.