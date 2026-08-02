Dubai unveils ‘Al Freej Gardener’ digital community platform to regulate home gardening, landscaping services

DUBAI, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police General Headquarters, and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, in collaboration with Careem, have announced the launch of the ‘Al Freej Gardener’ initiative, a digital community platform designed to regulate the provision of home gardening and landscaping services across Dubai.

The initiative will provide residents with access to qualified and licensed professionals through a regulated digital platform, helping enhance service quality while reinforcing security and safety standards across Dubai’s neighbourhoods, and complementing their appearance and attractiveness.

Al Freej Gardener reflects the collaboration between government entities and the private sector to develop essential community services.

It will provide residents with access to reliable gardening services and agricultural advice based on sustainable practices that support the quality and sustainability of Dubai’s residential green spaces.

The initiative will regulate requests for gardening services in residential areas through specialised agricultural maintenance companies offering tailored service packages.

Services will include home gardening, regular maintenance, irrigation system installation and maintenance, and agricultural consultancy, all accessible through a single on-demand digital platform.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai; and Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of cooperation to support the initiative and accelerate its implementation. The service will become available through the Careem app in September.

The collaboration establishes a framework for implementing the ‘Al Freej Gardener’ initiative through digital solutions that enhance service quality and efficiency while regulating the provision of gardening services in residential areas.

It will support compliance with applicable requirements and contribute to improving quality of life across Dubai’s communities. Areas of collaboration will also include knowledge exchange, capacity building and joint oversight of related projects and initiatives.

Dubai Municipality is leading the initiative in coordination with relevant government entities to provide residents with convenient access to qualified home gardening and landscaping professionals and enhance the quality and reliability of services.

The initiative will also support engagement with local communities through training and awareness programmes that promote responsible and sustainable gardening practices.

Dubai Police General Headquarters will conduct awareness and field campaigns across residential areas to strengthen community understanding of relevant preventive measures and procedures.

These efforts will support the regulated delivery of gardening services, enhance security and public safety, and contribute to a safe residential environment across Dubai’s neighbourhoods.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai will provide guidance on relevant visa and permit requirements and contribute to awareness efforts related to the engagement of gardening professionals.

These measures will support compliance with applicable requirements and contribute to the safe and regulated provision of services.

Careem will develop and operate the digital service and coordinate with participating companies throughout the registration and qualification process. It will also provide the supporting services required to deliver a safe, reliable and accessible customer experience.

The platform will require participating gardeners and service providers to comply with applicable laws and regulations. It will also support awareness of the service and relevant security and safety requirements while encouraging the adoption of regulated digital gardening services.

Major General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs at Dubai Police, said, “Dubai Police remains committed to implementing community initiatives in collaboration with partners across the government and private sectors. These initiatives contribute to enhancing quality of life and providing services that meet the needs of community members while supporting Dubai’s vision for a more sustainable, attractive and civilised city.

“Through this initiative, Dubai Police will provide security awareness and conduct field activities across Dubai’s neighbourhoods in line with our strategic objectives to enhance security and safety. The partnership reflects the value of cooperation between government entities and the private sector in developing services that respond to community needs.”

Major General Dr. Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, Assistant Director-General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector at the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said, “The success of any community service depends on clear regulatory frameworks and compliance with them. General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai will support the ‘Al Freej Gardener’ initiative by providing guidance on visas and permits for workers in this field, raising awareness of regulatory procedures and supporting mechanisms that promote compliance and limit irregular practices.

“These efforts reflect our commitment to an organised working environment that protects the rights of all parties and supports the delivery of reliable and safe services in line with Dubai’s approach to integrated government services.”

Nasser BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, said, “The ‘Al Freej Gardener’ initiative combines service and community objectives and reflects close collaboration between the government and private sectors. It will strengthen the regulation and delivery of gardening services while providing residents with access to specialised and licensed professionals offering reliable, high-quality home gardening and landscaping services.

“Our goal is to promote sustainable agricultural practices that support Dubai’s green spaces while strengthening the role of residents in preserving the city’s urban and visual appeal. This complements our efforts to make Dubai more attractive, sustainable and greener while enhancing quality of life across its communities.”

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO of Careem, said, “Careem’s mission is to simplify and improve everyday life across the region, and this partnership with Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai supports that goal. Together with our partners at Justlife, we are building a platform that will provide residents across Dubai with reliable, high-quality home gardening services. We are proud to contribute to an initiative that will raise service standards and make everyday services safer and easier to access.”