Bahraini, Jordanian Kings discuss de-escalation efforts, condemn Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain held a phone call today with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which they reviewed the deep-rooted ties between the two Kingdoms and discussed efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the two leaders underscored their rejection, condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attacks against the two Kingdoms and the countries of the region.

They also stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to strengthen peace, security and stability in the region to serve the interests of its countries and peoples.