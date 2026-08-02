Victory 1 wins Kyrgyzstan Grand Prix, takes championship lead

KYRGYZSTAN, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Victory Team's Shaun Torrente won the Grand Prix of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday, holding off Erik Stark by 0.047 seconds after a race that swung from a commanding lead to a nine-boat scrap in the space of one yellow flag.

The main race of the World Championship stage of water motor "Formula 1" (F1H2O) - the Grand Prix of the Kyrgyz Republic 2026 - has concluded at Issyk-Kul. In the final of the competition, first place was taken by Torrente.

The result also does something the race itself didn’t quite manage to settle on the water: it hands Torrente the championship lead, four points clear of Stefan Arand, who retired from the race that mattered most to his title defence.

Khaled bin Dasmal, a board member of the Dubai International Marine Club and Head of the Victory Team delegation, stated that this achievement is dedicated to the wise leadership and the club’s board of directors—led by Ahmed Saeed Bin Meshar—in appreciation of the continuous support that provided all the necessary elements for the team's success.

He added that the victory was the fruit of teamwork that began prior to the start of the season and reflects the professionalism of the Victory Team, affirming their commitment to maintaining the lead and contending for the World Championship title right up to the final round.

It is Torrente’s first time atop the standings this season, and comes in what he has already confirmed will be his final year on the tour before retirement.

18 pilots participated in the race, showcasing the highest results on the waters of Issyk-Kul, demonstrating speed and skill in handling the boats.

The Grand Prix of the Kyrgyz Republic - Issyk-Kul 2026 became the first stage of the F1H2O World Championship in the country's history. The event gathered the best pilots of water "Formula 1" and attracted significant attention from spectators across the region.