Sharjah Charity completes 2,720 projects in Benin and Togo

SHARJAH, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Since 2011, the Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has successfully finalised 2,720 humanitarian and developmental initiatives across Benin and Togo, totaling AED 31.15 million and providing vital services to tens of thousands of individuals.

Within Benin, the SCI executed 281 projects totaling AED 7.14 million, including construction of 133 mosques, digging of 114 wells, and building of 15 classrooms, a school, a service complex, and various income-generating programmes. These efforts have significantly enhanced local access to safe drinking water, educational opportunities, and foundational community resources.

In Togo, the SCI delivered 2,439 projects valued at AED 24 million. This extensive portfolio featured 288 mosques, 1,660 water wells, 61 classrooms, 410 income-generating ventures, alongside solar energy installations and endowment shops.

The SCI noted that all projects are chosen through rigorous field evaluations to target the most pressing local necessities and are continuously monitored post-completion to guarantee long-term stability and effectiveness.

Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of the SCI, highlighted that the Charity's global missions stand as some of its proudest humanitarian milestones because of their enduring benefits. He emphasised that these structured development efforts have evolved into a core foundation of the association's charitable mission by directly addressing long-term community demands.