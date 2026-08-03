NCM forecasts weather from Monday to Friday

ABU DHABI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast the development of local convective clouds over parts of the eastern and southern regions of the UAE from today until Friday, particularly during the afternoon, with rainfall of varying intensity.

The weather conditions are attributed to the northward advance of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), together with the extension of an upper-level trough from the east and a surface low-pressure system from the south. Moisture is being drawn in from the Sea of Oman, combined with rising temperatures and the influence of the eastern mountains.

Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate in speed, becoming fresh to occasionally strong, especially with convective clouds. Blowing dust and sand may reduce horizontal visibility.

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.