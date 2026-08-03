Mansour bin Zayed visits Zayed Herbal Centre, reviews future plans

ABU DHABI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, visited the Zayed Herbal Centre to review its research programmes and initiatives aimed at documenting, studying and developing Emirati herbal and traditional medicine in accordance with the latest scientific methodologies.

His Highness was briefed on the centre's mission to establish a national reference for herbal and traditional medicine research by conducting scientific studies, documenting traditional therapeutic knowledge and practices, researching indigenous medicinal plants, and developing evidence-based natural products in line with international standards and best practices.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour also toured the centre's research facilities, specialised laboratories, knowledge and research management system, herbarium, and mechanisms for preserving Emirati medicinal herbs and plants. He was also briefed on the scientific encyclopaedia of UAE plants, which supports scientific research and helps preserve the country's national heritage.

His Highness reviewed a number of clinical studies and scientific research projects being conducted by the centre in the field of herbal and traditional medicine. The studies aim to build an evidence-based scientific knowledge base to support the development of therapeutic practices and strengthen research and innovation in the field.

The centre's team also presented the outcomes of scientific visits to the sisterly Republic of Korea, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of India to review international best practices in traditional and integrative medicine, research, manufacturing, training and scientific partnerships, with a view to applying them to the development of the UAE's traditional medicine ecosystem.

His Highness was also briefed on the centre's future development plans, which include establishing the UAE Clinic for Traditional and Integrative Medicine, creating a clinical trials unit, developing academic accreditation for Emirati traditional medicine, strengthening partnerships with the World Health Organisation (WHO), upgrading laboratories and research facilities, and establishing production lines for herbal medicines in accordance with Herbal Good Manufacturing Practice (HGMP) standards, supporting the development of an integrated national ecosystem for traditional medicine and scientific research.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed affirmed the UAE's commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation in the healthcare sector by harnessing national heritage and traditional knowledge on sound scientific foundations to develop innovative healthcare solutions, preserve the country's cultural and medical heritage, and reinforce its position as a leading centre for herbal, traditional and integrative medicine research.