'The Green Planet', 'Butterfly Garden' enhance Dubai's summer appeal

DUBAI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai's indoor attractions continue to reinforce the emirate's position as a year-round tourism destination by offering entertainment, educational and cultural experiences that attract visitors during the summer season, diversify the tourism offering and support family tourism.

Indoor attractions, alongside beaches, water-based activities and water parks, form the backbone of Dubai's summer tourism sector.

During a field tour of "The Green Planet" and the "Dubai Butterfly Garden", the Emirates News Agency (WAM) highlighted the role of the two indoor attractions in attracting visitors throughout the summer by providing immersive experiences that combine entertainment, education and environmental awareness, in line with Dubai's efforts to offer diverse tourism options catering to different visitor segments.

Asma Al Hosani, Director of Operations at The Green Planet, part of the Dubai Holding Entertainment portfolio, said, at The Green Planet, visitors can step into a living tropical rainforest in the heart of Dubai, home to more than 3,000 plants and animals, experience tropical rain and explore four distinct rainforest levels. Experiences such as Camping in the Rainforest and Zookeeper for a Day offer memorable new ways to connect with nature. As a Certified Autism Centre™️ and part of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme, we are committed to making that sense of discovery welcoming and accessible to everyone.”

Dubai Butterfly Garden welcomes between 200 and 300 visitors on weekdays during the summer season, with the number rising to around 500 on weekends. During the winter season, visitor numbers increase significantly, reaching between 500 and 800 guests on weekdays and up to 1,000 on weekends. The garden receives an average of between 100,000 and 150,000 visitors annually.

The garden plays an important role in supporting Dubai’s summer tourism as one of the city’s indoor attractions, offering families and visitors an educational and entertaining experience in a comfortable environment away from the high summer temperatures, making it a preferred destination during the summer season.

The garden also fulfills an important educational role through its ongoing partnerships with schools and the weekly school trips it hosts. These visits provide students with the opportunity to learn about the butterfly life cycle, different butterfly species, and their natural habitats, helping to promote environmental awareness and foster the importance of biodiversity conservation among younger generations.

Dubai Butterfly Garden is home to between 5,000 and 10,000 butterflies each month, depending on the season and the availability of butterfly supplies.

Since its opening in March 2015, Dubai Butterfly Garden has continued for more than a decade to provide an integrated educational and recreational experience for visitors of all ages in an environment that closely replicates the butterflies’ natural habitat.