Ahmed bin Mohammed issues Decision establishing ‘Dubai Media Narrative Committee’

DUBAI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has issued Council Decision No. (16) of 2026 establishing the ‘Dubai Media Narrative Committee’.

Chaired by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, the Committee will be responsible for defining the overarching framework, strategic priorities, and core pillars of the media narrative relating to Dubai and its public and private sector entities. The Committee’s mandate is aimed at strengthening the consistency, coherence and effectiveness of Dubai’s key messages across vital sectors, while further reinforcing the emirate’s global position as an inspiring model for the cities of the future.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed affirmed that Dubai continues to build on a journey that began decades ago, guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to develop a strong and competitive media sector capable of communicating a compelling message that reflects the emirate’s remarkable progress across all sectors, inspires creativity and innovation, and unlocks new opportunities for the future.

Sheikh Ahmed said that a strong media narrative has become a key pillar of Dubai’s development journey, shaping the reach of its message and strengthening its impact both locally and internationally.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed stated, “The establishment of a specialised committee to oversee Dubai’s media narrative marks a strategic step towards creating an integrated institutional framework that ensures consistency across key messages and enhances their impact. A clear and unified media narrative provides a strategic point of reference grounded in facts, strengthens trust, and further enhances Dubai’s global standing as an inspiring city committed to shaping a future rich with opportunities for all.

“Dubai’s rich creative and intellectual assets provide a strong foundation for developing a media narrative inspired by our leadership’s vision and guided by clear and effective mechanisms,” His Highness added.

The Committee comprises Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, who will serve as Vice Chairperson; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Chambers; Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai; Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation; Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of the DIFC Authority; Sabah Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai for Government Communication and General Secretariat Affairs; and Abdulla Humaid Belhoul.

Mona Al Marri said that the profound transformations taking place across the region and the world underscore the need for a strong and coordinated media narrative capable of communicating Dubai’s message effectively to global audiences.

Al Marri said, “In today’s world, a strong media narrative is a key driver of strategic influence and an essential tool for building awareness and shaping perceptions. Developing a coordinated media narrative has therefore become a major priority for cities seeking to strengthen their position on the global stage and contribute actively to shaping the future. This requires an integrated framework based on clear messaging, coordinated efforts, complementary roles, rapid responsiveness, and the use of facts and figures, while maintaining credibility and transparency.”

She added, “The ability to develop an influential media narrative has become a strategic imperative. Those capable of shaping their story and communicating it creatively and authentically, while sustaining its impact, are better positioned to build trust and strengthen their influence. The future will belong to those who can articulate their story clearly, connect it to shared human values, and transform it into an inspiring narrative that safeguards achievements and helps turn ambitions into accomplishments.

“The Committee will work to develop a highly effective media narrative through clear organisational frameworks and coordinated efforts that ensure a positive impact.”

The Committee aims to strengthen coordination among government and semi-government entities and the private sector to support a coherent media narrative and consistent messaging for Dubai. This will safeguard the emirate’s development achievements, reinforce its role in shaping the future, and counter misinformation and false news through clear, transparent communication.

The ‘Dubai Media Narrative Committee’ will propose policies, plans and priorities for Dubai’s media narrative, in coordination with relevant entities to ensure unified messaging. It will submit recommendations to the Dubai Media Council for approval and follow up on their implementation.

Its mandate includes proposing mechanisms to coordinate media efforts across government and semi-government entities and the private sector, ensuring complementary roles and maximum efficiency. It will also guide official engagement across international platforms and media channels to support Dubai’s media narrative and strengthen constructive engagement with global media.

The Committee will develop key performance indicators to measure impact and prepare analytical reports to support decision-making, assess opportunities and challenges, analyse local and global media trends, and recommend further enhancements. These reports will be submitted to the Dubai Media Council for guidance.

It will also provide technical advice on media matters concerning the emirate, at the request of the Dubai Media Council or relevant entities. Permanent or temporary teams may be formed to support its work, while the Council may assign it additional responsibilities aligned with the UAE’s media policies and strategic directions.

The General Secretariat of the Dubai Media Council will provide the required administrative and technical support. The Decision also requires all government entities and other relevant organisations in Dubai to cooperate fully and provide the data, information, statistics, studies, reports and documentation necessary for the Committee to fulfil its mandate.