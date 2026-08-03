Alpha Dhabi net profit surges 48% to AED9.8 billion in H1

ABU DHABI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Alpha Dhabi Holding, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, recorded net profit of AED9.8 billion in the first half of 2026, surging 48 percent compared with the same period of the prior year.

Group revenue reached AED37.6 billion, representing a 5 percent increase versus the same period of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to AED9.3 billion, up 7 percent versus the same period of the prior year, supported by the depth and diversification of Alpha Dhabi’s portfolio.

Total assets grew to AED230 billion at the end of the first half of 2026, up from AED214 billion as of 31st December 2025, while total equity reached AED110 billion, compared with AED104 billion at the end of 2025.

Fair value gains from investments reached AED3.7 billion, driven by investments in leading AI and technology groups such as SpaceX, Cerebras and Anthropic.

Alpha Dhabi Holding said its sustained focus on building a globally competitive and diversified portfolio translated into growth in Group revenue. The Group’s financial foundation remains exceptionally strong, enabling it to navigate evolving market dynamics while consistently delivering shareholder value.

The H1 2026 performance reflects Alpha Dhabi’s resilient balance sheet and highly diversified investment strategy, providing the Group with strong momentum as it enters the second half of the year.

Key growth sectors, including artificial intelligence, digital banking, hospitality and advanced infrastructure, continue to drive the Group’s expansion. This progressive asset diversification has secured steady regional returns and positioned Alpha Dhabi to capitalise on high-value global growth opportunities.

Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said, “Alpha Dhabi has navigated the first half of 2026 with unwavering focus, reinforcing the deep trust placed in us by our partners and shareholders. Our performance is a direct reflection of our disciplined investment approach and the enduring stability of the UAE’s economic landscape. By continuing to optimize our diversified portfolio, we are successfully capturing value across high-growth sectors while remaining anchored in our core principles of long-term sustainable growth."

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, stated, "Our H1 results demonstrate the structural strength of our portfolio and the impact of our investments in artificial intelligence and some of the world’s most transformational companies like SpaceX. We are actively pushing the boundaries of traditional sectors by channelling investments into future-ready industries that will define tomorrow's economy and deliver superior returns for our shareholders."

Alpha Dhabi Holding said it enters the second half of 2026 with strong momentum. With a robust balance sheet and a clear strategic vision, the Group is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities, especially in artificial intelligence, energy and hospitality, further its geographic expansion, and drive continuous innovation across its entire ecosystem.

The Group said it remains committed to strengthening growth in key future-facing sectors, building on its successful participation in Alpha Wave Ventures II, with its investment in the fund valued at AED14.3 billion at the end of the first half.

This bespoke partnership granted the Group exposure to some of the world’s most transformative private technology companies, including SpaceX, Cerebras and Anthropic.

In the real estate sector, Aldar unveiled a series of transformative developments across Saadiyat and Yas Islands. These included Marsa Al Saadiyat, a AED100 billion luxurious waterfront destination on Saadiyat Island, and Yas Point, a AED6 billion integrated waterfront destination on Yas Island.

NMDC Dredging & Marine, a subsidiary of NMDC Group, inaugurated the NMDC Coastal & Hydrodynamic Centre, the region’s first hydraulic physical modelling test facility, bringing advanced coastal and marine engineering validation in-country and reducing reliance on international laboratories.

In advanced infrastructure and human capital development, Trojan Construction Holding strengthened its presence through a partnership with Orascom Construction PLC to establish Everwater for Treatment Systems, a 50:50 Abu Dhabi-based joint venture providing engineering, procurement and construction, as well as operations and maintenance services, for large-scale water infrastructure projects across the region.

It also signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre to support the Bunaa Programme, a long-term initiative focused on developing the next generation of Emirati professionals for Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure sector.

In healthcare, Abu Dhabi strengthened its position as a global healthcare leader by becoming the first destination worldwide to deliver ITVISMA gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy. The treatment was administered at SEHA’s Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, part of PureHealth, under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

PureHealth’s insurance arm, Daman, also secured an A1 Insurance Financial Strength Rating from Moody’s with a stable outlook, the highest rating awarded to any UAE insurer and across the insurance and reinsurance sectors in the Gulf Cooperation Council.