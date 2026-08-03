Dubai Chamber of Commerce supports Techies Infotech’s expansion into South Africa

DUBAI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has supported the international expansion of Techies Infotech, a Dubai-headquartered ICT and innovation company, into South Africa.

The company accelerated its expansion following its participation in a trade mission to Cape Town and Johannesburg organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in early June as part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative. The initiative supports Dubai-based companies in exploring growth opportunities and expanding into global markets.

Through the support provided by Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the trade mission, together with coordination by Dubai International Chamber’s office in South Africa, Techies Infotech successfully registered its local entity and established a head office in Johannesburg, as well as an engineering and technology delivery centre in Cape Town.

The company also signed strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with several local and regional entities. The new operations will strengthen Techies Infotech’s presence in the South African market by delivering artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and enterprise e-commerce solutions, while supporting the development of local talent and creating new employment opportunities.

Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said, “We are committed to enabling companies operating in Dubai to explore opportunities in international markets and build high-value partnerships that support their expansion and sustainable long-term growth. These efforts reflect our focus on strengthening the international presence of Dubai’s business community and opening new avenues for cooperation, trade, and investment, contributing to the growth of Dubai’s foreign trade and enhancing competitiveness across diverse sectors.”

Commenting on the expansion, Dr. Anurag Byala, Founder & CEO of Techies Infotech, said, “The support of Dubai Chambers played a major role in accelerating our expansion into South Africa. The roadshow helped us identify market opportunities and build relationships with local partners, enabling us to officially register our company and establish an operational presence in record time.”

Dr. Byala added, “Thanks to Dubai Chambers, we moved from roadshow meetings to a registered South African company, signed MoUs, and made senior hires on the ground within months, with capital committed to strengthen our base further. Our mission is to bring AI and digital transformation to African enterprises while training South Africans and creating local jobs.”

The South African operations will serve as an anchor for Techies Infotech’s broader pan-African growth strategy. Over the next three years, the company plans to scale its local delivery team, onboard enterprise clients across various sectors, and use its new base to explore expansion into neighbouring markets, including Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in supporting Dubai-based companies to expand and grow in promising global markets. The chamber offers in-depth market and sectoral intelligence, practical guidance on doing business, and support in navigating local regulations. It also facilitates connections with strategic partners, identifies growth opportunities, and organises targeted trade missions to help businesses forge valuable partnerships.