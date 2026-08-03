UAE–UK economic partnership offers blueprint for growth through global disruption

LONDON/ABU DHABI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE–UK Business Council convened senior UAE and UK figures for the second in its series of live virtual briefings on developments in the Arabian Gulf, focusing on the UAE’s economic outlook, the adaptation and recovery of regional supply chains, investor confidence, and the next phase of UAE–UK trade and investment cooperation.

The briefing featured Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom; Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy; and Sarah Mooney, HM Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates and HM Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan. The session was chaired by Bradley Jones, CEO of the UAE–UK Business Council. It was broadcast live to hundreds of members of the Council, the British Chambers of Commerce in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the Council’s wider stakeholder network.

Opening the briefing, Abulhoul provided an update on regional developments since the Council’s previous briefing in April and discussed opportunities to further strengthen the UAE–UK partnership.

“The United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates already enjoy one of the region's strongest economic partnerships. The UAE’s commitment to open, rules-based trade and a globally connected economy has reinforced its position as one of the world's most competitive business environments. With non-oil sectors now accounting for nearly 80 percent of our economy, the UAE's economic strength is built on strong fundamentals, global connectivity, robust institutions and the agility to adapt to a changing global landscape. These strengths position us to deepen cooperation with trusted partners such as the UK and to emerge stronger from today's geopolitical challenges.”

Speaking during the session, Badr Jafar said the UAE’s ability to remain open, operational, and forward-looking under pressure reflected decades of deliberate investment in diversification, infrastructure, institutional capacity, and global connectivity – with the country’s non-oil private sector remaining in expansion through every month of the crisis, and 2025 closing with real GDP growth of 6.2 percent.

“The UAE’s economic strength was not improvised. It was designed,” said Badr Jafar. “But strength is only the starting point. The opportunity now being realised is to convert that foundation into growth, investment, and stronger international partnerships. This is not a moment to simply endure. It is a moment to build.”

Badr Jafar noted that the UAE’s diversified economy, deep sovereign balance sheets, foreign currency reserves, and well-capitalised banking system had preserved liquidity and confidence through recent disruption – and that capital had continued to arrive throughout, with international asset managers, financial institutions, and companies continuing to establish and expand operations in the country.

The discussion also addressed the growing importance of supply chain optionality, alternative trade corridors, and adaptable infrastructure, with speakers noting that recent events have reinforced the need for businesses and governments to move beyond efficiency-only models. Badr Jafar said this shift creates significant opportunities for UAE–UK collaboration across logistics, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, life sciences, financial services, food systems, digital infrastructure, and skills.

The webinar also explored opportunities to further deepen the UAE–UK trade and investment relationship. Participants discussed measures to reduce barriers to trade, strengthen investor confidence, and unlock opportunities across high-growth sectors. Sarah Mooney outlined the process between the conclusion of negotiations and the agreement’s entry into force.

"One year on from the launch of the UK’s Industrial Strategy, we are seeing stronger UK–UAE trade and investment ties, growing collaboration across high-growth sectors, and the successful conclusion of UK–GCC Free Trade Agreement negotiations – an important milestone that will help unlock even greater opportunities for businesses in both markets," she said.

Bradley Jones, CEO of the UAE–UK Business Council, said, “This briefing came at an important moment for our members and stakeholders. Businesses are seeking clarity on both the regional context and the opportunities ahead. The discussion underlined that the UAE’s resilience is not only reassuring in the present but is a strategically important factor for driving forward the next phase of UK–UAE growth. The UK–UAE trade and investment relationship, which is now worth over US$30 billion a year, is being driven by a mutual commitment to investment in skills, innovation, technology and competitiveness. The UK–GCC Free Trade Agreement will unlock significant new opportunities for commercial collaboration. The priority now is to translate this confidence into practical partnerships that support growth and long-term prosperity in both countries”.

The briefing concluded with a focus on moving from recovery to acceleration, and on the opportunity for the UK and UAE to build deeper partnerships across the sectors that will define the next decade of global growth.