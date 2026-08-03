Ammar bin Humaid inspects progress on Manama Museum development project

AJMAN, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, inspected the progress of work on the Manama Museum development project as part of his commitment to following up on tourism, cultural and heritage projects in the emirate.

During the inspection tour, Sheikh Ammar reviewed progress across the various stages of restoration and preparation under way at the historic fort, which dates back to the twentieth century and was built during the reign of Sheikh Humaid bin Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi between 1910 and 1928.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar directed the project team to adhere to the required quality standards to ensure the successful completion of the project, affirming that the cultural landmark reflects Ajman's commitment to preserving its heritage and documenting the legacy of its founding forebears, further strengthening the emirate's cultural and civilisational standing.

His Highness was briefed on the overall vision for the project, which preserves the fort’s original features — including the watchtower and the ancient well — set amid a surrounding of date palms that were historically irrigated through the falaj system, one of the most ancient traditional irrigation systems, which channelled groundwater from the mountains to sustain the adjacent agricultural lands.

Sheikh Ammar also reviewed the details of the museum experience, which is distributed across 13 rooms and a central courtyard (Al Liwan), taking visitors on a journey through time beginning with the “Story of Manama” room, followed by the “People of Manama” room, the “Manama Crops” room, the “Agriculture” room, the rooms dedicated to Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, and H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, as well as the “Manama Environment” room, the “Ajman Stamps and Currency” room, the “Traditional Games” room, the two “Manama Heritage” and “Ancient Architecture” rooms, and the “Oman Coast Force” room — with the journey concluding at the central courtyard, which is home to the ancient well.

The Crown Prince of Ajman was accompanied during the inspection tour by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, and Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashimi, Director-General of the Department.