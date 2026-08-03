NSSTC announces LEONAV-1 successfully completes first operational phase

AL AIN, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Space Science and Technology Centre (NSSTC) at the United Arab Emirates University announced that the LEONAV-1 mission, successfully launched on 7th July 2026 with the support and funding of the UAE Space Agency, has achieved a new operational milestone following the successful validation of its navigation payload and the reception and processing of navigation signals transmitted from Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The achievement marks a significant milestone in the development of future space navigation technologies and highlights the importance of national partnerships in supporting strategic space projects.

The milestone confirms the mission's successful transition from its launch and early operations phase to the achievement of its technical objectives, supporting the development of navigation technologies from Low Earth Orbit and reinforcing the UAE's efforts to develop innovative solutions that contribute to the next generation of Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) systems.

The achievement also reflects investment in national talent and distinguished international partnerships. Emirati engineers and researchers at the National Space Science and Technology Centre are leading the satellite's operations and performance monitoring, from the mission's development and testing stages to satellite operations and on-orbit performance monitoring, strengthening national expertise in the development and operation of satellite navigation systems.

The LEONAV-1 mission also demonstrates a model of international cooperation in space technology development. The mission was implemented in partnership with leading institutions and companies from the French Republic through strategic partnerships that enabled the exchange of expertise, knowledge transfer and accelerated the development of technical solutions, while empowering Emirati engineers with advanced hands-on expertise.

The mission's results will support research and applications related to satellite navigation technologies and contribute to the development of future Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions, benefiting a range of vital sectors, including intelligent transportation systems, aviation and autonomous mobility, opening new opportunities for research and development in these fields.

The National Space Science and Technology Centre will continue implementing the mission's operational and scientific programme, reinforcing the UAE's contribution to the advancement of cutting-edge space technologies, strengthening its position as an active international partner in space innovation, and reaffirming its commitment to building a knowledge-based economy driven by scientific research, innovation and the development of national talent.