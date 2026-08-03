SANED showcases future of AI-powered safety systems

SHARJAH, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- SANED Facility Management organised a specialised session titled “Advancing the Future of Safety Through AI Innovation”, in collaboration with Sharjah Police General Command and the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, as part of its efforts to promote the adoption of smart solutions and advance safety and security systems in line with the latest global practices.

The session brought together a distinguished group of experts and specialists, with the participation of several CEOs from Sharjah Asset Management’s subsidiaries, alongside officials and representatives from Sharjah Police General Command and the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, to showcase the latest innovations and technologies that contribute to enhancing facility safety and environmental monitoring through artificial intelligence technologies.

The session covered a number of specialised topics, including next-generation fire alarm systems, intelligent fire detection technologies, AI-powered visual verification systems, smart monitoring stations, and drone operations and management services, in addition to smart solutions supporting operators in enhancing response efficiency and operational management.

Hamid Al Zarouni, Managing Director of SANED Facility Management, said, “The safety and facilities management sector is undergoing a significant transformation driven by artificial intelligence, which has become a key pillar in advancing prevention systems and strengthening emergency response readiness. At SANED, we believe that investing in innovation and knowledge exchange is fundamental to developing more efficient and sustainable solutions, in line with the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision of building smart and safe cities.”