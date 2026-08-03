DUBAI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has attracted more than AED47.4 billion cumulatively, in total project investments over the past 12 years through its independent water and power producer (IWPP) model, a key strategic enabler for delivering energy and water projects in partnership with the private sector. Developed and continuously enhanced by DEWA, the model was awarded a seven-star rating at the International Best Practice Competition in recognition of its excellence as a global standard for implementing energy and water projects through public-private partnerships.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “Dubai continues to consolidate its position as a global investment destination, ranking first worldwide for attracting greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) projects for the fifth consecutive year in 2025, according to Financial Times FDI Markets data. The IWPP model is one of the key pillars enabling DEWA to implement strategic projects in partnership with the private sector. The model has delivered globally recognised outcomes, most notably achieving record-low energy purchase tariffs for solar projects at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. It has also attracted substantial investments from the private sector and international financial institutions, supporting investment inflows into Dubai and the UAE.”

Al Tayer emphasised that the success of the IWPP model is built on an integrated framework that combines good governance, transparency and a supportive legislative and regulatory environment, alongside specialised technical, economic and financial feasibility studies. He said the model is underpinned by the principle of fair value creation for all stakeholders, as well as risk management practices that enhance investor confidence and help ensure the long-term sustainability of the projects.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, noted that DEWA adopted the independent power producer (IPP) model in 2014 as an alternative to the traditional engineering, procurement and construction model. Since then, DEWA has continuously refined and enhanced the model to meet the requirements of its strategic projects, successfully attracting leading international developers and investors while improving project delivery efficiency.

Among DEWA’s flagship projects implemented under the IPP model is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park with a planned production capacity that will exceed 8,000 MW by 2030. DEWA has also expanded the application of the model to the water sector through the Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmosis project, the first IWP project for DEWA. The project will have a production capacity of 180 million imperial gallons (MIGD) of desalinated water per day.