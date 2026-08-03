Sharjah Digital Platform records 2.65 million transactions in H1 2026

SHARJAH, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Digital Platform recorded rapid growth in the first half of 2026, reflecting progress in implementing Sharjah’s Digital Transformation Strategy 2026-2028, which aims to develop government services, enhance digital integration, and expand the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

During this period, customers completed more than 2.65 million digital transactions on the platform, a 102 percent increase on the same period in 2025. The total value of these transactions exceeded AED514 million, surpassing the total value recorded in 2025.

Lamia Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Department, said, “The indicators recorded in the first half of 2026 reflect tangible results of implementing the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026-2028, which aims to build an integrated government system, develop customer-centric digital services, and leverage data and artificial intelligence to enhance government performance.”

Al Shamsi added, “These results reflect customers’ growing confidence in digital services and underscore the positive impact of integrating government efforts and adopting modern technologies to simplify the customer journey and improve service quality.”

The platform saw a significant expansion in its services, with the number of affiliated government entities rising to 62 and the number of available digital services reaching 155, following the addition of 33 new services in the first half of the year.

Artificial intelligence-powered services also saw remarkable growth, with 19,014 users completing their transactions through these services, representing an 110 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

As part of developing the capabilities of Sharjah's Digital Assistant, the institutional knowledge base was expanded to include more than 200 government websites, improving response accuracy and enabling faster access to information and services for users. The platform continued to attract new users, with the total number of registered users exceeding 546,000 and active users reaching approximately 290,000.

The Sharjah Digital app recorded over 249,000 downloads during the first half of 2026, representing a 210 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This reflects the growing reliance of customers on the platform as a primary channel for accessing government services.

The Sharjah Digital Department continues to develop the platform and expand its services, supporting the objectives of the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026-2028 and enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of government services.