ABU DHABI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance has announced the adoption of "Aani" and "Jaywan" solutions as new payment channels for federal service fees and fines, making it the first federal government entity to implement the initiative. The move follows Cabinet Resolution No. (176M/4M) of 2026 concerning the adoption of the two systems and the fees applicable to their use.

The announcement paves the way for the adoption and rollout of both systems by other federal entities and collection banks, each in accordance with their approved procedures, reinforcing integration across the UAE Government's payments ecosystem.

This initiative forms part of the Ministry of Finance's ongoing efforts to further develop the government payments ecosystem and accelerate comprehensive digital transformation by providing more flexible, convenient and faster payment options, ultimately enhancing the customer journey across all federal entities.

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said the introduction of "Aani" and "Jaywan" represents a strategic milestone that reflects the Ministry's unwavering commitment to adopting the UAE's latest nationally approved financial innovations and embodying the UAE leadership's forward-looking vision of building a secure and sustainable digital economy.

He noted that integrating these advanced national solutions into government collection channels goes beyond improving the efficiency and simplicity of financial transactions for federal entities. It also elevates the customer experience by providing flexible payment options that align with customers' daily needs, thereby strengthening the resilience of the national financial ecosystem and supporting the UAE's transition towards a fully integrated digital society.

He added, "The Ministry of Finance has been committed to leading the implementation of this ecosystem by becoming one of the first federal entities to adopt it, recognising the importance of establishing a financial infrastructure that is secure, reliable and seamlessly integrated with banks and collection partners. The adoption of these two systems directly contributes to ensuring sustainable financial flows and reducing transaction operating costs, while maintaining the highest standards of security and speed. The Ministry will continue to harness the latest financial technologies to deliver world-class government services that exceed customer expectations and further strengthen the global competitiveness of the United Arab Emirates."

For his part, Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Budget and Revenue Sector, said the adoption of "Aani" and "Jaywan" underscores the Ministry's commitment to continuously enhancing the government collection ecosystem by introducing modern payment channels that combine efficiency with reliability.

He added that the initiative will accelerate revenue collection processes, broaden payment options available to customers and deepen integration with the UAE's national payments infrastructure. It will also enhance the efficiency of government revenue management and provide greater flexibility in executing financial transactions in line with the rapid evolution of the national payments landscape.

"Aani" is the UAE's innovative national instant payment platform, developed under the supervision of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. It enables customers to make instant, secure fund transfers and payment settlements around the clock using multiple payment identifiers, including a mobile number, Emirates ID, email address, QR code or International Bank Account Number (IBAN).

"Jaywan" is the UAE's national domestic card payment scheme, launched by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates to strengthen the national payments ecosystem and provide a secure and efficient payment solution that supports the growth of the digital economy. The scheme offers customers a wider range of payment options, enabling them to complete their federal financial transactions with greater ease and flexibility.