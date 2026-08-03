Illumin8 expands manufacturing operations at SAIF Zone

SHARJAH, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Illumin8, a manufacturer of blinds, curtains and window furniture, has announced the expansion of its facilities and manufacturing operations at the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), as part of its strategy to increase production capacity and strengthen its presence across regional and global markets.

The expansion forms part of Illumin8's long-term strategy to enhance its manufacturing capabilities through the ongoing development of its operations at SAIF Zone, where the company operates three manufacturing facilities spanning a combined 71,000 square feet and five specialised production lines. Together, the facilities have an annual production capacity of 190,000 units, with the company on track to double its output by 2028 to meet the growing global demand for premium made-to-measure window covering solutions.

The announcement came during an inspection tour conducted by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, to Illumin8's facilities. The visit was attended by Shakil Heangora, Chief Executive Officer of Illumin8, along with senior officials from both sides.

Al Mazrouei reaffirmed SAIF Zone's commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and business facilitation that make it a preferred destination for industrial investment, supported by an integrated ecosystem of modern services and facilities, as well as a strategic location with seamless connectivity to airports, seaports, and major transport networks.

He added that the continued expansion of companies operating within SAIF Zone reflects growing investor confidence in Sharjah's competitive investment advantages and its ability to support the growth of industrial sectors while strengthening companies' competitiveness in regional and global markets.

Al Mazrouei further emphasised the Authority's commitment to continuously enhancing its business environment and investor services to meet evolving business requirements, contributing to the attraction of high-value investments, supporting economic diversification, and reinforcing the industrial sector's contribution to the national economy.

Shakil Heangora, Chief Executive Officer of Illumin8, said the company's expansion within the SAIF Zone marks a strategic step towards strengthening its manufacturing presence and supporting its future growth plans by enhancing operational efficiency, advancing its manufacturing processes, and leveraging innovation and modern technologies.

He added that the decision to expand operations within SAIF Zone was driven by the free zone's competitive business environment, advanced infrastructure, and strategic location, which provides efficient access to regional and global markets. He noted that Illumin8 draws on more than 40 years of expertise in the blinds, curtains, and window furniture industry.

Illumin8 currently exports its premium made-to-measure window covering solutions to the United Kingdom, the European Union, the GCC countries and the United States, with plans to expand into additional markets, including India and other international destinations. The company primarily serves the residential sector, while also catering to a range of commercial segments, including hospitals, schools, and the hospitality industry.

Illumin8 is continuing to invest in its long-term growth strategy through additional investments in new facilities planned for 2027 and 2028, in line with its projected sales growth. These investments will further strengthen the company's capacity to meet rising demand across global markets.