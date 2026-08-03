DUBAI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The preliminary results of the “Our Flexible Summer” 2026 initiative have reinforced the success of Dubai Government's flexible work model, achieving high levels of employee happiness while maintaining productivity and ensuring the continuity of government services. The initiative demonstrates the government's ability to balance employee wellbeing with institutional performance, reflecting Dubai's vision of creating flexible and sustainable workplaces that invest in people while keeping pace with the demands of the future.

Implemented by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) for the second consecutive year, the program brought together 49 government entities and more than 24,000 employees, reflecting the growing adoption of the initiative and increasing confidence in the flexible work model following the positive outcomes achieved during its first edition, which encouraged even broader participation this year.

Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said that the preliminary results of the initiative reflect Dubai's successful vision of developing a modern government work ecosystem centred on empowering people, enhancing quality of work life, and improving institutional performance, strengthening the government's readiness to meet future challenges.

He added, "The experience has proven that flexibility enhances performance rather than diminishing it. It provides employees with greater opportunities to be productive and innovative, reaffirming that investing in people is directly reflected in the quality of government services and institutional performance. What has been achieved through the Our Flexible Summer initiative confirms that developing the work environment is not an objective in itself, but rather a strategic investment in the future of government work. We will continue to develop flexible work models that strengthen Dubai Government's readiness and support its vision of building a more sustainable and agile workplace."

The survey results, which covered both employees and department managers, demonstrated positive performance across all key indicators. Employee happiness reached 98 percent, while 97 percent of participants confirmed that productivity levels had been maintained. In addition, 96 percent indicated that government services continued to be delivered with the same levels of quality and efficiency, reflecting the initiative's success in achieving its objectives without affecting workflow or the quality of services provided to customers.

This model also contributed to strengthening work-life balance, enhancing employee motivation and commitment, and fostering a culture of trust and empowerment across the government workplace. These results support the sustainability of institutional outcomes while enhancing the ability of government entities to adopt modern working practices that respond to the changing nature of the future workplace.