Sharjah Charity opens registration for 12th mass wedding

SHARJAH, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has officially launched registration for its 12th annual mass wedding ceremony, slated to take place this December in the UAE.

The initiative is part of the SCI's ongoing mission to support young Emirati citizens by alleviating the high financial costs of marriage.

This upcoming event builds on the organisation's long-standing tradition of hosting mass weddings, designed to help young couples embark on married life with a stronger financial foundation.

Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing at the association, emphasised that the programme is intended to empower youth to fulfil their marriage goals, foster family and social cohesion, and assist them in building secure households free from the stress of heavy wedding expenses.