METAS 2026 opens in Sharjah with international participation

SHARJAH, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth edition of the Middle East Tyre, Auto & Spare Parts Expo (METAS 2026) opened today at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdalla Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; representatives of the Shandong Business Council in the UAE; diplomatic officials; and representatives of the organising entities and participating companies.

The exhibition’s launch in Sharjah underscores the emirate’s growing stature on the map of specialised trade exhibitions. It also highlights its role in offering international platforms that connect manufacturers, suppliers, and investors, while opening new avenues for cooperation and access to markets across the UAE and the wider region.

Running until 5 August, METAS 2026 brings together 51 companies from China, the UAE, and Jordan, including 44 Chinese companies representing eight provinces, six UAE-based companies, and one Jordanian company.

Exhibitors are showcasing products across the automotive supply chain, from tyres, alloy wheels, braking systems, and engine components to commercial vehicle parts, automotive electronics, and complete vehicles.

The exhibition supports Sharjah’s continued efforts to advance its specialised exhibitions industry and strengthen its role in trade and investment. Its international participation reflects growing confidence in the emirate’s advanced infrastructure, business-friendly environment, and strategic position as a gateway to markets across the Middle East and North Africa.

On its second day, METAS 2026 will host the “Shandong Quality Products Go Global – Shandong Automotive and Auto Parts Industry Promotion Conference and Precision Procurement Matchmaking Meeting,” bringing together nearly 100 international business leaders and automotive professionals for direct meetings with participating companies.

The event forms part of the Shandong Provincial Department of Commerce’s “One Industry, One Policy” Foreign Trade Excellence Programme, aimed at strengthening trade exchange and creating new channels of cooperation between Chinese companies and partners in the UAE and the wider region.

METAS 2026 reflects the growing economic ties between the UAE and China and the role of specialised exhibitions in generating investment opportunities and commercial partnerships.

The exhibition is set to return to Sharjah in 2027, while a UAE business delegation is expected to visit Shandong Province in September for factory visits and discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation.